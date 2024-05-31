Netflix drops anchor with 'NCIS' Seasons 16, 17 release dates

The military police procedural drama NCIS debuted in 2003

Netflix geared up to unleash the suspense with the release of NCIS seasons 16 and 17.

Netflix Tudum updated on Thursday, May 30, that after the first 15 seasons available on the streaming platform in the US, the military police procedural is set to sail out two more seasons on June 30.

Spoiler alert! In the new seasons of Naval Criminal Investigative Service, NCIS, available to watch on Netflix, the team will investigate a mystery about a government-backed vigilante justice group.

Juggling with his duty, NCIS supervisory special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, makes a shocking confession about the deaths of his first wife and daughter.

Furthermore, midway through Season 16, former Special Agent Ziva David, believed to be dead from a mortar attack in Season 13, is found alive.

She had faked her death in an attempt to go under the radar to protect her family from an assassin targeting her daughter, Tali. During the Season 16 finale, Ziva appears in Gibbs' basement, warning him of a severe threat.

Meanwhile, Season 17, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, chronicles the consequences of Ziva's return. She and Gibbs are on the run from the assassin while trying to repair their strained relationship.

The action series originally debuted in 2003 as a spin-off of JAG by creators Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill.