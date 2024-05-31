Snooki drops adorable pictures on son’s 5th birthday

Snooki celebrates 'third & last baby' Angelo's 5th birthday on Thursday

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gushed over her youngest son, Angelo James, on his fifth birthday.

The Jersey Shore star took to social media on Thursday, May 30, to express her excitement with an endearing post as her third baby is another year older.

"MY ANGELO BABY [blue heart and shark emoji] Cannot believe my little marine biologist is five," she wrote in the caption, accompanied by an adorable carousel.

"The third & last baby just hits different and harder [weary face emoji]. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY SQUISHY! You come our little family," she penned the note.

Snooki ended the caption with an octopus emoji, noting to a snapshot in the montage of photos in which Angelo was flashing a bright smile while donning a red octopus costume.



Additionally, among the series of photos were the baby’s photos, including the one from the hospital, just after he was born, at the doctor during a check-up and a recent one in which he played with balloons as he turned five.

Snooki tagged her husband, Jionno LaValle, in the post. In addition to Angelo, the couple who tied the knot in 2014 are parents to a son, Lorenzo Dominic, 11, and nine-year-old daughter, Giovanna Marie.