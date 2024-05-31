Jennifer Lopez upset over Jennifer Garner involvement in Ben Affleck drama

Jennifer Garner has reportedly warned Ben Affleck to keep his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, away from their 'personal drama.'

As reported by Life & Style, the Ain't Your Mama singer 'hates' the Air director's close bond with his former love interest as their marital problems escalate.

The source shared, "Everyone knows that Ben and Jen remained very close after their divorce. He confides in Jen about everything, even his issues with J. Lo."



"J. Lo hates that Ben goes back to his sensible, down-to-earth ex-wife for advice and emotional support. She doesn’t want Jen’s input," added an insider.

The report claimed that Lopez asked Affleck to inform the mother of his three children to 'stay away' from their personal issues. The source shared that "Ben then relayed the message to" Garner.

It is pertinent to mention that these comments came after the 13 Going on 30 actress paid a visit to her ex-husband, who is reportedly staying away from Lopez in a separate home.

The report further stated that Garner expressed concerns for Affleck during the growing tensions with Lopez.

The source shared, "She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can."

For the unversed, Garner and Affleck co-parent their three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11.

