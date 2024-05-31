Terri Irwin gives update on dating years after husband Steve's death

Terri Irwin reflects on marriage with late husband Steve Irwin

Terri Irwin recently reflected on her marriage with late husband Steve Irwin.

Speaking exclusively of her union with The Crocodile Hunter star ahead of the annual Steve Irwin Gala, Terri told Us Weekly that dating for one, is not on her list.

The American-Australian conservationist said she doesn’t plan on dating anyone following the death of her husband in 2006.

Opening up to the publication an article published on Thursday, May 30, the 59-year-old said: “I totally got my happily ever after.”

She continued: “And while there are a lot of wonderful men in the world, can you see another Steve Irwin? I just can’t. I’d be like, ‘I love that you’re a librarian and the Dewey Decimal System is cool, but I got to go jump a crocodile and do that.’ Forget that.”

For the unversed, Steve Irwin died in September 2006 at 44, after he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while he was filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

The couple shared two children together, including the 25-year-old daughter Bindi Irwin and son Robert Irwin.