Hailey Bieber reveals secret to achieving glazed donut skin: 'Summer special'

Hailey Bieber shows off summer go-to glam in new YouTube video

Hailey Bieber recently offered an inside scoop on maintaining a glazed donut skin, giving a step-by-step guide for achieving her summer go-to-glam.



The Rhode founder took to YouTube on Tuesday, May 28, uploading a tutorial of her perfect summer makeup.

The model revealed that she begins her day with the Rhode Glazing Milk, referring to it as her “favourite” because it’s dewy and moisturising.

She admitted to applying Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid next, massaging her face ahead of bronzing it with the Dolce Glow Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow wand.

Moving ahead with the procedure, Bieber shared that she applies Hourglass Vanish Airbrush concealer later, giving it a “flawless” touch.

Speaking of the concealer, she said: "I love this concealer. It's so creamy and beautiful, and it has just stayed a staple in my makeup routine," noting that it just "presses and melts into the skin."

In addition, Hailey said she finishes the look with the very “hydrating, glowy, and perfect” Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint.

After she’s through with applying Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder, Hailey said she avoids a “greasy” look by adding a tinge of “pinky orange” blush and lip with an eyeshadow, and a “little highlight.”

The model added: "Simple, glowy, beautiful pop of color on the cheeks. I am obsessed with this, and this is the vibe I'm going for all summer long. I'm obsessed.”