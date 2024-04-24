Jonathan Scott fears 'wedding will be disaster' to fiancée Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott was already a bundle of nerves as soon as he proposed to his now-fiancée Zooey Deschanel.

The 45-year-old television personality got engaged to his girlfriend of four years last year in Glasgow, Scotland, last year.

Speaking to Page Six, he detailed the proposal which included Zooey’s two daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Jonathan noted he was a “blubbering mess” all through the proposal, which made him assume the “wedding is going to be a disaster because I will not be able to get through.”

“We were on a family trip with the kids and I had planned it all in advance, for doing the tour and everything. And then at the end, we cleared the castle,” the HGTV star told the outlet.

“We were in Edinburgh Castle and we were the last people on the property. I had it set up so they said, ‘Oh, there’s a pipe band playing. You want to go listen?’ Yeah, great.”

“We went up to this beautiful bluff overlooking the city, and this pipe band is playing. And then all of a sudden, a guitar steps forward and started playing Neil Young, our song, ‘Harvest Moon,’” he recalled.

“And [Zooey]‘s like, ‘Wait, what?’ And then the kids pulled up a banner that said, ‘Will you marry me?’”

“She cried and she said ‘yes.’ And I’m a blubbering mess. Like the wedding is going to be a disaster because I will not be able to get through,” added Scott.