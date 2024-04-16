Meghan Markle's former royal aide reveals truth about bullying allegations

Meghan Markle's former aide makes shocking revelations

Meghan Markle's former aide Samantha Cohen, who worked for the royal family since 2001 and was Meghan's private secretary in 2021, has finally broken her silence on bullying allegations.



The Duchess of Sussex's staffer Samantha has opened up on the claims, confirming she was one of 10 employees interviewed as part of an investigation launched by Buckingham Palace in 2021.

The former Suits star, who married Prince Harry in 2018, was accused of creating a "hostile work environment".

Samantha told The Herald Sun on Monday: "I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18, we couldn't find a replacement for me and when we did we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes but they left (quit) as well while in Africa."



Allegations against Meghan came just days before her and Harry's explosive interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, where she claimed life as a royal was "almost unsurvivable".

The probe came after it was alleged the Duchess drove out two personal assistants and staff were "humiliated" on several occasions - allegations which Meghan denied.



However, it was revealed in 2022 that the findings of the review would not feature alongside the latest figures in a report into the Sovereign Grant report.

Royal editor and author Duncan Larcombe explained why the palace avoided releasing the report, claiming the Firm would not have wanted to worsen relations between themselves and Harry and Meghan.



"I think the reason they are not publishing any of this is that the Palace is running scared of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I think they know that if they publish the report, the next thing that will happen potentially is for Harry and Meghan to play the victim and go on Oprah. This is an olive branch or an avoidance of war," Larcombe told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.

