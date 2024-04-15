Adam Sandler confirms he's working on Happy Gilmore 2 script

Adam Sandler on Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler has recently confirmed he is working on the script of Happy Gilmore 2.

Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, Sandler opened up about his new project, saying, "We're working on it. Me and Tim Herlihy are diligently trying to make a good reason for everyone to come and watch and have a good time."

"Netflix is excited about it. So, we're working on it. We've got some good ideas. You're definitely in it," remarked the Blended actor.

Sandler mentioned, "We've been jamming; we have a million ideas already. We just gotta make it a movie and make sure we're excited about people enjoying it."

"It's important; we love Happy, we don't want to let anybody down. People have talked about this for many years… We're going to work hard and make sure it's good," added the Click actor.

Earlier, Drew Barrymore announced this exciting news on her talkshow about the sequel.

“I want it. I need it. I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison,” said Barrymore.

The Never Been Kissed actress pointed out, “I sent Sandler a video [of it]. He sent me another video back and I’m waiting to see if he’s confirming about the Happy Gilmore 2 script.”

A few minutes later, Barrymore disclosed Sandler got back to her and backed up McDonald’s story.

“This just in, I have breaking news — I’ll just say this from my source, that it is ‘in process,'" added the actress.