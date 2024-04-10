Justin Bieber with teary eyes expresses emotions for Billie Eilish: Watch

Justin Bieber talked about his friendship with Billie Eilish during an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 for Apple Music.



He shared that he is very protective of her, especially since she grew up as a fan of his music. In the interview, the Baby crooner emphasized the importance of cherishing moments with loved ones and expressed his desire to be a pillar of support for Eilish in the music industry.

He wanted to make sure that she didn't go through the same experiences he had as a teenager in the industry.

"Yeah, I definitely feel protective of her," he asserted.

A resurfaced video of the interview has been making rounds on the internet, showcasing Justin's emotional side as he talked about his connection with Eilish.

"It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn and everyone telling me they loved me and you know, just turning their back on you in a second," he said while he wiped tears from under his eyes.

"I just kind of let her do her thing and if she ever needs me I'm going to be here for her." he continued.

"I just want to protect her. I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through," he added. "I don't wish that upon anybody. So yeah, if she ever needs me, I'm just a call away."

Justin gained worldwide recognition with his hit song Baby and spent his teenage years constantly in the public eye.

However, he faced numerous challenges during this period, including struggles with depression and anxiety.

The singer was also charged with DUI and vandalism. At times, he had to take extended breaks from his career due to health issues.