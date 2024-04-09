PMD forecasts mercury to reach 42°C on Eid-ul-Fitr

A representational image showing a Celsius degree scale. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday said that Sindh is expected to witness hot weather in coming days forecasting temperature to remain between 40 to 42°C by April 11 which, subjected to the sighting of Shawwal moon, will either will be first or second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement, the Met Office said that the temperature in lower Sindh is likely to vary between 37 to 39°C today.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, the weather is to remain hot and dry with humidity levels recorded at 64%.

Forecasting scorching and humid weather during Eid, the PMD said that the temperature will remain between 34°C to 36°C with sea breeze blowing from the west and southwest.



However, the metropolis is likely to witness rain and thunderstorm on April 13 and 14, the Met Office added.

"From April 13 or 14, there will be rain in most parts of the country due to westerly winds. Moreover, Karachi is also expected to receive light to moderate rain from April 14," weather analyst Jawad Memon said on Monday.

The metropolis is also expected to witness downpour between April 22 to 23, he added.

Memon further noted that more than usual rains may happen in the country in April, stressing that there might be more rain by April 22 or 23 due to westerly system.