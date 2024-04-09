Chris Martin’s son Moses looks spitting image of dad as he turns 18

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s son, Moses, is beginning to look more and more like his father as he celebrates his 18th birthday.

The Goop Founder, 51, took to her Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt tribute for her son, sharing an image of him with an uncanny resemblance to the Coldplay frontman.

“He look[s] more like Chris then Chris does,” one of her Instagram commentators wrote.

Another agreed, “He totally looks like his Dad : )”

Many others pointed out that stark resemblance calling Moses “mini Chris, teen Martin’s “double” and the musician “in a nutshell.”

One user even noted some similarities to Paltrow as well, writing, “He shares looks from both parents, but definitely he shares Chris’ soulful intensity.”

While Martin, 47, does not have a public Instagram account, Paltrow, gushed over their second-born.

“I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humour,” the proud mom wrote, admiring Moses’ deep interest in “synths from the 80’s and the French new wave.”

“I love how much you love the people you love, but also how internal you are. There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours.”

The former couple, who finalised their divorce in 2016 after 11 years of marriage, welcomed Moses in 2006, two years they had his big sister, Apple, now 19.

Paltrow and Martin have both moved on since their split. The actress married Brad Falchuk in 2018 while her ex-husband is reportedly engaged to Dakota Johnson.