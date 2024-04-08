King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton skip historic event at Buckingham Palace

King Charles, Queen Camilla missed out a historic event at Buckingham Palace amid ongoing health crisis.

Buckingham Palace made history as French soldiers took part in Changing the Guard ceremony at the royal residence for the first time on Monday. Prince William, Kate Middleton also remained absent from a historic first due to the Princess of Wales's cancer treatment.

France became the first non-commonwealth country to take part in the Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, marking the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale.

Prince Edward and Princess Sophie on behalf of King Charles, attended the Parade to Commemorate the 120th Anniversary of The Entente Cordiale at the Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were accompanied by the UK Chief of the General Staff, the French Chief of the Army Staff, and the French Ambassador to the UK.

Royal expert Rebecca English shared uploaded photos and videos from the ceremony to X (formerly Twitter).

The landmark procession was organised to mark the diplomatic agreement between Britain and France that laid the groundwork for their collaboration in both world wars.

