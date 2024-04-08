Robbery incidents claim 16 lives during Ramadan in Karachi

A police mobile van is escorting a VIP vehicle in Karachi. —APP/File

At least 16 people have died because of robbers’ firing during Ramadan in Karachi, Geo News reported on Monday.

The report states that in a single month, 6,780 street crime incidents occurred in Karachi, with 20 automobiles reportedly snatched and over 130 others stolen.

According to the data, during Ramadan, 4,200 bikes were stolen and 830 others were snatched. On the other hand, 1,600 cell phones were snatched from citizens in the metropolis.

Considering the deteriorating law and order situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the police to boost security and monitoring in Karachi, as a large number of people throng to markets two days ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Presiding the meeting regarding the law and order situation in Karachi, CM Murad directed the police to ensure that people’s lives and properties are protected.

The chief minister also lauded the police force for recovering two hostages, Abdullah and Kashif, during a raid in Baldia Town. DIG Muqaddas Haider, SSP Zafar Siddiqui, DSP Qaiser Shah, Inspector Abid Hussain, Sub Inspector Ghulam Rasool, Head Constable Tariq Samad, Khawar Yusuf and Lady Constable Areesha Naz were included in the police party that carried out the raid.

The Karachi additional IG apprised the forum that the suspects Sabir Inayat Rehman, Hayat Ali And Wahidullah were injured when arrested. As per the details, the suspects had called the victims on the pretext of sending them to Italy and abducted them.

After the abduction, Naveed Akhtar called their family to seek ransom. Police said the group mainly operated from abroad.

The Sindh CM said he would personally meet the police officials for their encouragement.

Murad said on an average daily 166 cases were lodged in Karachi, which was lower than other cities of the country.