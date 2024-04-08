Queen Mary moves King Frederik to tears with loving tribute

Queen Mary expressed her love for husband King Frederik as she moved him to tears with a heartfelt speech.



The new Danish King and Queen, who are set to celebrate their 20th anniversary, stood the test of time after overcoming a recent bump in their marriage

Royal expert, Julia Melchior, spoke to GB News about the relationship that Mary and Frederik share as she quoted Mary’s speech for the King on his 50th birthday.

“Mary gave a speech during a gala banquet for Frederik’s 50th birthday in 2018 where she moved him to tears in front of many official guests and television cameras that broadcast the gala live.”

Melchior quoted Mary’s speech in which she said “we have grown close by giving each other space” noting that this one of the successes of their marriage.

“Mary closed the speech with the words of a song ‘This is the space my heart wants to be,’ For the Danish King and Queen this is not just an official appointment but the meeting of their closest friends.”

The comments come after the King and Queen overcame the affair scandal of Frederik which surfaced at the end of 2023, sparking concerns of their marriage.

However, the pair appeared loved up in the apperances that followed after their ascension to the Danish throne this year.

Frederik and Mary tied the knot in Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004. The couple are parents to four children.