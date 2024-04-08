CMT Awards 2024: Complete Winner List

Country music’s biggest stars gathered on Sunday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, to honour the year’s best in music genre in 2024.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards, which are completely determined by fan votes, were hosted for the fourth time by Kelsea Ballerini.

Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll had the most nominations and Jelly Roll, who ended up sweeping up al three categories.

Here is the full winner list of CMT Awards 2024

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – Light On In The Kitchen

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity

Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody

Cody Johnson – The Painter

Darius Rucker – Fires Don’t Start Themselves

HARDY – Truck Bed

Jason Aldean – Let Your Boys Be Country

Jelly Roll – Need A Favor — WINNER

Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Kelsea Ballerini – If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)

Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – Nothing Compares To You

Parmalee – Gonna Love You

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Zach Bryan – Nine Ball

Female VideoOf The Year

Ashley McBryde - Light On in the Kitchen

Gabby Barrett - Glory Days

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Kelsea Ballerini - Penthouse

Lainey Wilson - Watermelon Moonshine — WINNER

Megan Moroney - I'm Not Pretty

Reba McEntire - Seven Minutes in Heaven

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman - Religiously

Cody Johnson - The Painter

HARDY - Truck Bed

Jelly Roll - Need a Favor — WINNER

Jordan Davis - Next Thing You Know

Luke Combs - Fast Car (Official Live Video)

Morgan Wallen - Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)

Duo/Group Video Of The Year

Brothers Osborne - Nobody's Nobody

Dan + Shay - Save Me the Trouble — WINNER

Old Dominion - Memory Lane

Parmalee - Girl In Mine

The War and Treaty - Have You a Heart

Tigirlily Gold - Shoot Tequila

Collaborative Video Of The Year

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton - We Don't Fight Anymore — WINNER

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel - That's Why We Fight

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan - Cowboys and Plowboys

Justin Moore & Priscilla Block - You, Me and Whiskey

Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson - More Than Friends

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown - Nothing Compares to You

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney - Can't Break Up Now

Breakthrough Female Video Of The Year (presented by Walt Disney World)

Anne Wilson - Rain In the Rearview

Ashley Cooke - your place — WINNER

Brittney Spencer - Bigger Than the Song

Tigirlily Gold - Shoot Tequila

Breakthrough Male Video Of The Year (presented by Walt Disney World)

Chayce Beckham – 23

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Warren Zeiders – Pretty Little Poison — WINNER

Zach Bryan – Oklahoma Smokeshow

CMT Performance Of The Year

Amber Riley - R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson - Nothing But a Good Time (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson - Human (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley - Drunk on a Plane (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - Thinking ‘Bout You (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier & Maren Morris - Take Me To Church (from CMT Crossroads)

Jelly Roll - Need a Favor (from 2023 CMT Music Awards) — WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini - IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO) (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War And Treaty - On My Own (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT Digital-First Performance Of The Year