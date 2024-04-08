CMT Awards 2024: Complete Winner List

Country music’s biggest stars gathered on Sunday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, to honour the year’s best in music genre in 2024.
The 2024 CMT Music Awards, which are completely determined by fan votes, were hosted for the fourth time by Kelsea Ballerini.
Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll had the most nominations and Jelly Roll, who ended up sweeping up al three categories.
Here is the full winner list of CMT Awards 2024
Video of the Year
- Ashley McBryde – Light On In The Kitchen
- Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
- Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
- Cody Johnson – The Painter
- Darius Rucker – Fires Don’t Start Themselves
- HARDY – Truck Bed
- Jason Aldean – Let Your Boys Be Country
- Jelly Roll – Need A Favor — WINNER
- Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know
- Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
- Kelsea Ballerini – If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)
- Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine
- Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – Nothing Compares To You
- Parmalee – Gonna Love You
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
- Zach Bryan – Nine Ball
Female VideoOf The Year
- Ashley McBryde - Light On in the Kitchen
- Gabby Barrett - Glory Days
- Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
- Kelsea Ballerini - Penthouse
- Lainey Wilson - Watermelon Moonshine — WINNER
- Megan Moroney - I'm Not Pretty
- Reba McEntire - Seven Minutes in Heaven
Male Video of the Year
- Bailey Zimmerman - Religiously
- Cody Johnson - The Painter
- HARDY - Truck Bed
- Jelly Roll - Need a Favor — WINNER
- Jordan Davis - Next Thing You Know
- Luke Combs - Fast Car (Official Live Video)
- Morgan Wallen - Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)
Duo/Group Video Of The Year
- Brothers Osborne - Nobody's Nobody
- Dan + Shay - Save Me the Trouble — WINNER
- Old Dominion - Memory Lane
- Parmalee - Girl In Mine
- The War and Treaty - Have You a Heart
- Tigirlily Gold - Shoot Tequila
Collaborative Video Of The Year
- Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton - We Don't Fight Anymore — WINNER
- Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel - That's Why We Fight
- Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan - Cowboys and Plowboys
- Justin Moore & Priscilla Block - You, Me and Whiskey
- Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson - More Than Friends
- Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown - Nothing Compares to You
- Old Dominion & Megan Moroney - Can't Break Up Now
Breakthrough Female Video Of The Year (presented by Walt Disney World)
- Anne Wilson - Rain In the Rearview
- Ashley Cooke - your place — WINNER
- Brittney Spencer - Bigger Than the Song
- Tigirlily Gold - Shoot Tequila
Breakthrough Male Video Of The Year (presented by Walt Disney World)
- Chayce Beckham – 23
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
- Warren Zeiders – Pretty Little Poison — WINNER
- Zach Bryan – Oklahoma Smokeshow
CMT Performance Of The Year
- Amber Riley - R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (from CMT Smashing Glass)
- Bret Michaels & Chris Janson - Nothing But a Good Time (from CMT Crossroads)
- Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
- Cody Johnson - Human (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
- Dierks Bentley - Drunk on a Plane (from CMT Storytellers)
- Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - Thinking ‘Bout You (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
- Hozier & Maren Morris - Take Me To Church (from CMT Crossroads)
- Jelly Roll - Need a Favor (from 2023 CMT Music Awards) — WINNER
- Kelsea Ballerini - IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO) (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
- The War And Treaty - On My Own (from CMT Smashing Glass)
CMT Digital-First Performance Of The Year
- Chase Rice - Goodnight Nancy
- Dylan Scott – Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)
- Megan Moroney – I’m Not Pretty
- Nate Smith – Whiskey on You
- Stephen Wilson Jr. – Year to Be Young 1994
- Scotty McCreery – It Matters to Her — WINNER
- The Castellows – I Know It Will Never End