Kylie Jenner glams up her look amid Timothee Chalamet split speculations

Kylie Jenner in glam mode after rumours of breakup with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner has recently glammed up her look after the rumours that she and Timothee Chalamet have parted ways.



On Friday, the model posted a selfie featuring her long brunette extension on to Instagram Stories

“Missed this long hairrr,” she wrote in the caption.

Lately, Kylie also posted a carousel of photos in a glamorous avatar enjoying the twilight on a beach.

In the photos, Kylie could be seen wearing silver shimmery bodycon dress.

Earlier OK! reported that Kylie is currently busy promoting her new seltzer line in Los Angeles and Timothee has been filming the new Bob Dylan biopic in New York, so according to insiders, the distance has seemingly taken a toll on their relation.

The source told the outlet, "They’re hardly together anymore."

“One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change," explained an insider.

The source dished, "They still care about each other, so maybe they’ll pick up where they left off. Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind."

However, another insider revealed the "two are still an item, though they are keeping things private".

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there."

"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," added an insider.