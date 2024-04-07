Love Island's Millie Court sparks marriage rumors in recent snaps

Love Island star Millie Court’s snaps sparked curiosity among fans

Love Island star Millie Court’s snaps sparked curiosity among fans, after she was spotted leaving a solicitor’s office along with a pre-nup agreement.

The 27-year-old star put up a great show, enjoying a romantic break with her boyfriend, who is also her Love Island co-star Liam Reardon.

The couple was recently spotted days ago in Sorrento, Italy, striking poses together.

However, Millie caught attention after she was snapped clutching some important documents.

Stepping out of the door of Mac & Donald Ltd Solicitors, the Love Island alum looked both ways as she went forward.

Millie took to Instagram to tease her followers, writing: "Been up to something recently."

However, there’s still some concern regarding the reality TV star’s marriage and some fans are convinced it’s otherwise.

Asking out of curiosity, one fan noted: "You’re getting married!??”

Another one chimed in, adding: "Google don’t show no such solicitors!"

While a third commented: "I swear it says pre nug agreement!"

And a fourth wrote: "I think it’s something to do with nuggets at McDonald’s!"

For the unversed, Millie first met Liam during the 2021 Love Island series.