Yellowstone spinoff actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead at 27

Actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead in wooded area.

Cole Brings Plenty, known for his role in the Yellowstone spinoff and the prequel 1923, was tragically found dead at the age of 27 on Friday.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Kansas reported the discovery of Cole's body in a wooded area on Friday morning, as revealed by KCTV5.

The cause of death remains unknown, and authorities are currently investigating the case.

Cole's uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, a star of Yellowstone, had shared a missing persons poster of his nephew on Instagram earlier in the week, indicating that he had last been seen on Sunday.

According to reports from 12News in Kansas, law enforcement sought to speak with Cole regarding a domestic violence incident that occurred in Lawrence, Kansas, on Easter Sunday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the police department disclosed that officers had submitted an affidavit to the Douglas County District Attorney seeking the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty.

This action followed reports of a disturbance on Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence, where witnesses heard a female calling for assistance, according to 12News.

Allegedly, Cole left the scene and was believed to be traveling southbound on Highway 59.

He was last seen driving a white 2005 Ford Explorer with a Kansas license plate.

Concerns escalated when he missed a scheduled appointment with his agent for a television show. The poster noted that Cole's cellphone was turned off.

Known for his portrayal of sheepherder Pete Plenty Clouds in the series 1923, Cole was last seen departing Lawrence in his vehicle during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Cole Hauser, Mo's co-star also shared the missing persons poster on Instagram, urging individuals to come forward with any information regarding Cole's whereabouts since Easter evening in Kansas City.