Robert Pattinson eager for more kids with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson and fiancée Suki Waterhouse have recently welcomed their first child, and it seems the Twilight actor is already considering expanding their family.



Sources close to the couple reveal that despite the demands of parenting, Pattinson is eager to embrace fatherhood further by adding to their brood.

The couple confirmed their new family status while out for a stroll in LA last week.

According to insiders, he is thoroughly enamored with his new role as a father and admires how well Suki has been handling motherhood.

Described as taking fatherhood seriously and with great joy, Robert is reportedly looking forward to the prospect of welcoming baby number two.

Suki, too, is said to feel ready for the next step in their parenting journey.



Robert has been thoroughly impressed by the experience of fatherhood, echoed by insiders close to the couple.

Sources suggest that once both Pattinson and Waterhouse are on the same page about having more children, they will pursue the idea.



