Kanye West sparks new debate with his wild bid

Kanye West, who knows the art to attract the spotlight, has made yet another wild bid to stage live shows at new 7 Wonders of the World sites, but his "insane" plan is rejected.

The Gold Digger rapper's recent efforts to organize concerts in Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Asia have all ended in failure, according to The US Sun.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has been advised to abandon ridiculously ambitious plans to perform at all seven wonders of the world sites, such as the Great Wall of China and India's Taj Mahal, two well-placed sources told the outlet.

Kanye, officially know Ye, was reportedly prepared to offer up to $6 million to secure these locations.

However, UNESCO and various cultural agencies have reportedly rejected these "insane" proposals, with one individual who has worked for over 15 years in managing and conserving world heritage sites deeming the offers "impossible to accept."

"Kanye is a superstar and loves to undertake grand, unconventional endeavors, but requests of this nature are simply unfeasible," remarked a UNESCO consultant.



"Imagine staging a show or event at the Colosseum in Rome? Or at the Taj Mahal in India? Or even at Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro? It would be utter chaos. These sites are not intended for events of this nature."

Meanwhile, Kanye, new album Vultures 1 soared to the top of the charts despite ongoing controversies.

The outlet has also reported on Kanye's plans to purchase large plots of land in France, Portugal, Morocco, Spain and Italy in a desperate attempt to stage his own shows.