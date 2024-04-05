King Charles major plan revealed as Prince Harry mulls returning to royal family

King Charles III has reportedly begun to rethink his future plans as the monarch's health is improving after treatment.



The 75-year-old may surprise royal fans with big announcement about his plans in near future as Prince Harry is expected to visit him in May.



King Charles's first trip to Australia as monarch is also still up in the air amid his cancer treatment, according to reports.

Nothing has been ruled out or in as they look ahead to the fall and planning continues for future engagements, but it is all subject to medical advice and there may be adaptations where necessary at the time. Overseas visits would not and could not be confirmed until nearer the time, a royal source told People.



Last month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the country is "preparing for a possible visit from His Majesty The King to Australia later this year."

Now, new reports say the King is prepping for the visit to occur this fall. The monarch is thought to be considering a two-week state visit to Australia as he's getting stronger every day after his cancer treatment.

The King and his wife Queen Camilla, 76, could be visiting Oceania in October. The monarch has reportedly told aides he is "supercharging" plans for a two-week trip where he would also visit New Zealand and Samoa.

"He knows he can't hang around and is feeling extremely positive after tests meant he could attend the Easter Sunday service and spend time meeting the public, which he has missed," a source told The Sun.

On the other hand, Prince Harry is also expected to travel to the UK to meet his father ahead of the Invictus Game's event in May.

The Duke and the Monarch are said to have had several "warm exchanges" since the King’s cancer was diagnosed, but year-long feud between the Sussexes and the royal family still remains unhealed.

