King Charles cancer treatment: Latest update on monarch's health

King Charles is said to be super excited about his upcoming royal tour as he's wining his battle with cancer.



The 75-year-old is thought to be considering a two-week state visit to Australia as he's getting stronger every day after his cancer treatment.

The King and his wife Queen Camilla, 76, could be visiting Oceania in October following the monarch's successful Easter Sunday royal walkabout.



Prince William and Harry's father has reportedly told aides he is "supercharging" plans for a two-week trip where he would also visit New Zealand and Samoa.

"The King is raring to go after a significant amount of time off due to his cancer diagnosis," a source told The Sun.



"He knows he can't hang around and is feeling extremely positive after tests meant he could attend the Easter Sunday service and spend time meeting the public, which he has missed."

"He's over the moon with the way treatment has gone and supercharging plans for Australia, New Zealand and Samoa."

They added that "the road ahead is looking positive", although they maintained that "caution is the watchword".



The King's upcoming tour is very crucial during "significant downtime". The Australian tour is seen as very important for the monarch, with the late Queen visiting the country 16 times in her 70-year reign.