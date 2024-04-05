Kim Kardashian gives up on 'love' after Odell Beckham Jr. Split?

Kim Kardashian is not in a hurry to find a new lover after her split from Odell Beckham Jr.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the reality TV star has been enjoying her single status for now.

An insider shared that the mother-of-four "hasn’t really been single in so long. She wants to spend more time with her friends and spend weekends at her kids’ sports games rather than on first dates."

The source added, "She hasn’t given up on love — she’s just not searching for it right now."

Speaking of Kim's previous splits, the source added, "Kim really has been unlucky in love."

An insider shared, "She’s been married and divorced three times, and each marriage didn’t last long. Kris Humphries lasted 72 days! Then after she split with Kanye [West] she tried to get with Tom Brady, but he didn’t seem to be interested."



The report stated, "She dated Pete Davidson for nine months, but she was too much to handle even for Pete."



The source claimed that Kim and her highly publicised life scare guys to date her for a longer period of time.

An insider shared, "It’s probably what torpedoed her romance with Odell, who’s intensely private."