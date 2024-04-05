Gypsy Rose Blanchard confesses she's ready to undergo cosmetic surgery

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about going under a knife: More inside

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has recently confessed she's ready to go for cosmetic surgery.



Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Gypsy revealed she's all set to undergo rhinoplasty to alter the shape and appearance of her nose.

"I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too," said the 32-year-old.

Gypsy told the outlet, "Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."

Gypsy's close pal Nadiya Vizier opened up that she always wanted to do it, explaining, "She said she's a bit nervous, but she's happy it's going to be done."

"The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look," remarked Nadiya.

Gypsy's friend stated, "My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she's doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her."

The cosmetic procedure is reportedly scheduled for April 5 in Lafayette, LA.

The news came a week after it was disclosed that Gypsy parted ways from husband of nearly two years, Ryan Anderson, who is featured in the upcoming docuseries.

Reflecting on her current life, Gypsy mentioned, "I'm ready to expand, and I think that goes for every facet of my life."

When asked how she's going to recover from this beauty procedure, to which Nadiya replied, "She's going to be resting for about two weeks."

Meanwhile, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up will premiere on June 3 on Lifetime.