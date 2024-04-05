Angelina Jolie spotted with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt at The Outsiders preview stages

Angelina Jolie runs errands with her teen daughter Vivienne in New York

Angelina Jolie is over the moon after her new musical The Outsiders now playing in the previews with an opening night on April 11.



In the photo shared via DailyMail.com, the Maleficient actress could be seen with her cast at a showing of the production.

Angelina was also accompanied by her 15-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, whose father is Brad Pitt.

The Tomb Raider actress was seen donning black outfit which she paired it with black tinted glasses.

Interestingly, Angelina's daughter Vivienne was seen wearing a blue ike top.

The picture also featured Matt Dillon, who was one of the stars of the Francis Ford Coppola 1983 movie.

The stars in the movie at the time included Tom Cruise, Diane Lane, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Emilio Estevez, C Thomas Howell and Ralph Macchio.

However, the new cast entailed Sky Lakota-Lynch, Kevin William Paul, Brent Comer, Joshua Boone, Joshua Schmidt and Brody Grant.

In 2023, Angelina, who is the lead producer on the musical, revelaed that her daughter Vivienne would be working in this project because of her interest in the theatres.

The outlet reported that Vivienne opted the project after seeing a production of The Outsiders in San Diego.

'Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," said Angelina in a press statement.

Angelina stated, Viv is very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

"I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse," explained the Eternals actress.