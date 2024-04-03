Taylor Swift secures spot as a billionaire on world's richest list

Taylor Swift finally joined the likes of Elon Musk and other tech entrepreneurs among the world’s wealthiest people.

The 34-year-old singer made it to the World’s Billionaires List released by Forbes on Tuesday, with a net worth of a whopping $1.1bn.

She joined Jay-Z, Rihanna and Jimmy Buffet as the latest musician to achieve this feat; however, she is the first to become a billionaire solely based on music career rather than making a fortune from her side-hustle.

Her status as a billionaire is long due, owing to her jaw-dropping success in multiple avenues of her career, with her latest Eras tour being a catapulting force.

According to the outlet, the Midnights artist first became a billionaire in October after her Eras tour grossed more than $1 billion off its first 60 shows only.

It has been revealed that Swift made about half of her fortune via cash from music royalties and touring, while another $500 million from ever-increasing value of her music catalog.

Her real estate also makes up to $125 million of her net worth.

The latest rich list was topped by LVMH French luxury goods mogul Bernard Arnault and his brood with an estimated $233bn.