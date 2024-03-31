Gillian Anderson rules out possibility of The Crown revival amid royal health crisis

The Crown star Gillian Anderson doubled down on the royal family’s right to privacy as she discussed the possibility of more seasons of the show.

According to The Sun, the 55-year-old actress also reflected on the current health crisis among royals, which saw King Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton being diagnosed with cancer.

She shared, “Right now, it’s a moment where we understand that they have asked for a bit of peace and quiet around what they’re experiencing — and it feels like that’s the least that we can do.

“I think in this instance with this latest double whammy of news, the least that people can do, is to give them a bit of a break and for them to process this as the human beings that they actually are.”

Anderson appeared in the Netflix historical-drama series as British prime minister Maragaret Thatcher. The Crown ran for six seasons before capping off with the 2005 wedding of the then Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

“It probably ended at the right spot. It was getting too close to present day,” the actress explained.