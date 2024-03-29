50 Cents rubs off 'rape, abuse' allegations by ex Daphne Joy’s: 'Disturbing'

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has refuted claims that he sexually assaulted and mistreated Daphne Joy, his former girlfriend.



The rapper's representative shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday afternoon, “The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

Joy claimed on Instagram earlier on Thursday that she had been sexually raped and attacked by 50 Cent in the past. Before having their son, Sire, in 2012, the couple dated in 2011; however, they parted up soon after.

“Curtis James Jackson. Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people’s lives. How could u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing,” Joy wrote in a lengthy post.

“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”

She continued, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false slams made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

The claims against 50 Cent surfaced after it was revealed that the performer was vying for exclusive custody of their kid following Joy's inclusion in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, which charged the media tycoon with abuse and sex trafficking.