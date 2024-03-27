Kirsten Dunst admits to not working for two years: Here's why

Kirsten Dunst admitted to being offered only 'sad mom' roles that led her to not work for two years

Kirsten Dunst recently revealed that she’s "really picky" about the offers that she decides to go onboard with, given her track record.

Speaking to Business Insider, Dunst admitted that she didn’t work for two years because she was getting a lot of ‘sad mom’ roles.

When the actress, who played the iconic role of Mary Jane in the Spider-Man franchise, was caught off guard after being offered "sad mom" roles as said, "For me, I'm actually just really picky."

Referring to her character portrayal in Civil War, she added: "The idea of playing a photojournalist to me was way more exciting than anything else.”

Dunst, who has delivered a track record of outstanding films, started her journey as a child actor and has worked consistently for over 30 years in various genres.

After dedicating her notable years to the industry, Dunst claimed that she knows what she’s exactly ‘in’ for, the type of roles she "does or doesn’t" want to take.

The Spider-Man alum recently offered insight into taking a break from acting while speaking to Marie Claire.

She told the magazine: “I haven’t worked in two years.”

For the unversed, Civil War is slated to release on April 12, 2024, starring Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny among others.

