'Twilight' cast marks their union with memorable portrait: See pic

Fans of the Twilight series have enjoyed a pleasant reunion with the cast. At Navy Pier's Festival Hall, Nikki Reed (as Rose Hale), Ashley Greene (as Alice Cullen), Kellan Lutz (as Emmett Cullen), Jackson Rathbone (as Jasper Hale), and Peter Facinelli (as Carlisle Cullen) got together.



For a "family portrait," the actors who portrayed the Cullen family in the film series created silly positions.

The reunion takes place about 12 years after Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (the last movie in the four-part series) debuted.

Sharing the photo to his Instagram account, Facinelli wrote, "Took the kids to mall for a family portrait. #Twilight Love this Coven.”

Rathbone, 39, shared the photo to his Instagram, writing, "I thought I saw an Eggward...For the #ratties #thesewer #twilight #reunion," in a comment on his own pose.

Lutz also shared the photo, writing, "Love family time."

Kristen Stewart played Bella Swan in the Twilight movie, Robert Pattinson played Edward Cullen, and Taylor Lautner played Jacob Black. Sadly, the reunion lacked the presence of the three main stars.

This comes after Lautner discussed his and Pattinson's "rivalry" during the time in January.

He talked about the fan rivalry between "Team Jacob" and "Team Edward" during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

When asked how the duo handled it, he replied: "I think it was tough. I don't know for him, but for me at least it definitely — especially at the age I was at, you get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn't. But it's hard not to sometimes."