Kate Middleton ,Prince William ‘unwilling’ to forgive Prince Harry, insider reveals in major update

The future King has been estranged from Harry and Meghan since the latter departed from the Royal Family

Prince William shouldn't anticipate a warm forgiveness anytime soon from his brother Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, insider close to Prince and Princess of Wales revealed.

The future King has been estranged from Harry and Meghan since the latter departed from the Royal Family and revealed several explosive revelations about their family.

As Princess Kate undergoes cancer treatment with Prince William's support, an insider has provided insight into the purported current situation between Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Tensions have been fraught for some time between the Waleses and the Sussexes, and many had hoped that the warring brothers might finally reconcile at a time of personal difficulty for the British Royal Family. It may not be quite as simple as that, however.

Although Harry reportedly reaching out privately to William and Kate would suggest an improvement in relations, it's perhaps unlikely that Royal watchers will see the 'Fab Four' reunited on the Buckingham Palace balcony anytime soon.

Harry, 39, is due to make a solo trip to the UK in May, to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, and it's thought he will make 'efforts' to see his brother. However, sources claim he could be disappointed.

Insiders close to the Prince and Princess of Wales have told The Telegraph that the issues are currently the last thing on the couple's minds, as they focus on Kate's recovery.

And now it has been claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales have put the 'Harry problem' to the back of their minds". MailOnline reports that the Waleses have "no plans for a reconciliation", with them not keen on doing so when the Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK in May.

Another royal source said that William 'has always done all he can to protect his family', and is now focusing on his wife and their three young children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, and five.

Harry last flew over to the UK at the beginning of February to visit his father, King Charles III, after his cancer diagnosis was made public.

The Duke's meeting with King Charles, held at Clarence House, was kept to just 30 minutes.