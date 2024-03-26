Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set conditions for UK return?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly still expect apology from Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince Harry, who's expected to travel to the UK in may for a celebration of the Invictus Games, is said to be expecting apology from his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

A royal author has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still are at odds with the Prince and Princess of Wales, saying Harry is still expecting something big from the couple before the family can repair their fractured relationship.

"He wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship, but he and Meghan still think that a grovelling apology needs to come from William and Kate first," royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror

Quinn also claimed that the Duke is keen for his children can build a relationship with their cousins.

"Harry has spoken to friends about his sadness at not have a closer relationship with his niece and nephews, but what is upsetting him even more is the prospect of Lilibet and Archie having no relationship at all with George, Charlotte and Louis," said the author.

"He has implied that if he gets an apology from his family then he is prepared to forgive, but that just isn't going to happen." In response to the Princess of Wales ' health news being made public on Friday, Harry and Meghan shared a short statement. They said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."



On the other hand, ITV's royal editor Chris Ship revealed that Harry "reached out to his brother" after learning of Kate's cancer, adding: "Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support."