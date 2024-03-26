Security forces thwart attack on Turbat naval base: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers patrol in Balochistan. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: A terror attack on the PNS Siddique — a naval base in Balochistan's Turbat city — was foiled after security forces successfully tackled terrorists on the night of March 25 and 26, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the military's media wing said that the attack was thwarted after swift and effective response by the troops ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets.

"Synergetic and effective response by the armed forces enabled the killing of all four terrorists in the ensuing joint clearance operation," the statement read.



The security forces in the vicinity, ISPR added, were immediately mobilised to support the naval troops.

A blurred image of one of the killed terrorists. — ISPR

In the wake of the attack, a 24-year-old Frontier Corps trooper, Sepoy Noman Fareed, embraced martyrdom after gallantly fighting the terrorists. The martyred soldier was a resident of Muzaffargarh and was serving in Frontier Corps Balochistan.

"Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area," the statement read, adding that Pakistan's armed forces remain "committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs".

The attack comes almost a week after a group of gunmen stormed the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) colony with security forces acting swiftly and foiling the fierce attack.

Own troops, the ISPR said, employed for security responded immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists, and in ensuing fire exchange, all eight terrorists were sent to hell.

A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, it added.

PM Shehbaz pays tribute to security forces

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the security forces for thwarting a terrorist attack.

Due to a prompt and effective response by the security forces, terrorists were sent to hell, thus saving the country from a big damage, PM Office Media Wing quoted the prime minister in a press release.

PM Shehbaz also maintained his resolve to crush the specter of terrorism.

"The entire nation was standing with their brave security forces and paid tribute to them," the statement added.

Security forces gun down 4 terrorists in DI Khan

Meanwhile, at least four terrorists were gunned down by security forces in a separate intelligence based operation conducted in district Dera Ismail Khan on the reported presence of terrorists.

The operation, carried out on Monday March 25, resulted in eliminating the militants namely Mustafa, Qismat Ullah and Islam Ud Din, all of whom were "sent to hell", the ISPR stated.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians," the statement mentioned.

The military also recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from killed terrorists.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," read the statement.