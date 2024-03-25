Sydney Sweeney jokes she’s ‘scared’ of talking about ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie Howard on the hit teen drama 'Euphoria'



Sydney Sweeney is biting her tongue about Euphoria Season 3 for fear of repercussions from the studio.

The 26-year-old actress discussed the popular show – which ended on a cliffhanger in season 2 – during the Sydney Sweeney in Conversation with Josh Horowitz Event at the 92nd Street Y in New York City earlier this week.

“Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel,” she quipped. “I said one thing, and it went everywhere,” she said, possibly referring to her comments during a recent interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, hinting that filming is soon to begin.

When told that fans are beyond excited for the highly-anticipated new season – which is yet to be confirmed – Sweeney said, “I’m excited, too.”

The Anyone But You actress plays Cassie Howard on the hit teen drama, also starring Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer.

Reflecting on her role, Sweeney said, “I love Cassie. Cassie truly is a dream to play as an actor. I’m so fortunate that I’ve had a character like her at such a young age. And, of course, I wanna keep living her crazy [life]. I love it.”