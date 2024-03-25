Court directs authorities to produce Imran Khan, Bushra on April 4

Former prime minister Imran Khan (centre) with his wife Bushra Bibi (left) arrive to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court Monday directed the Adiala jail superintendent to produce former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi before it on April 4.

District and sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the order while hearing the bail petition in the cases pertaining to the alleged forgery of Toshakhana gifts’ receipts by the couple, while bail plea for Khan was lodged in the May 9 riots case too.

The decision came after another district and sessions court, last week, had approved a request seeking to produce Khan and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in court, directing authorities to ensure the politicians' production on April 20.

The petition, requesting their production, was heard by Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas in relation to the Parliament attack case against Khan and others.

Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjotha, during the hearing, had argued that the Superintendent of Adiala jail did not obey the order of any court. He had insisted the court to ensure that the jail officials adhered to the orders and produced Khan.

The former premier's counsel had asked the court to order to present Khan in the courtroom.

"The High Court ruled that a meeting with a political leader can be done on video link."

Panjotha had added that the internet worked in Adiala jail, but only in the case of PTI founder, it stopped working.

"Superintendent Adiala jail is afraid to bring PTI founder on video link," the counsel had said.