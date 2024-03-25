Priscilla Presley responds to romance rumours with costar Patrick Duffy

Priscilla Presley set the record straight on the ongoing romance rumours between her and former Dallas costar Patrick Duffy.

The ex-wife of Elvis Presley dispelled the rumours during a Q&A event at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Saturday, via People Magazine.

“Now there’s this whole big thing out there that I love Patrick Duffy, and I’m reading this in a magazine that someone showed me yesterday,” Priscilla told the audience while talking about her career after her 1972 divorce from Elvis.

She shared the reason why the rumour may have picked up after she attended the recent Dallas cast reunion earlier this month.

Priscilla added that Duffy was in attendance with his partner Lina Purl, whom he is “in love with.”

While she did not clarify the article she was referring to, she dubbed the report silly.

“I’m going, ‘This is unbelievable, really, this is so crazy,’” the actress, 78, said. “I hadn’t seen him in a long time, and it was a great reunion.”

She continued, “Patrick told me how happy he was, and we talked to the audience and they had questions for us and that’s it.”

Duffy and Priscilla played high school sweethearts Bobby Ewing and Jenna Wade for the six seasons that she starred on Dallas from 1983 to 1988.