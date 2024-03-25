Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spotted after Broadway date night

Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid indulged in a romantic Broadway evening on Sunday.



The couple, known for their chic style, were spotted exiting the Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street show in New York, sweetly holding hands.

This marked their second consecutive date night, following a dinner outing at Cucina Alba Italian Restaurant in the city the previous evening.

Both coordinated their attire, both donning stylish black leather jackets.

Cooper engaged in conversation on his cellphone, led the way as they exited the theater.

Gigi accessorized her ensemble with a brown belt and black loafers, carried a black clutch under her arm, completing her chic outfit.

The couple has been frequently seen together on various outings, with their most recent public appearance being a PDA-filled dinner at Via Carota.

They also attended a party for Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski's birthday, where Bradley was described as being "in good form and smiling" by a source to People, who also noted that the couple looked "cute" together.