Kate Middleton personally penned cancer video message to reassure her fans

Princess Kate penned each word of her cancer announcement video by herself to maintain authenticity in her address.

The Princess of Wales opened up about her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer via a video message televised on BBC on Friday.

Speaking to The Times, a close pal of the royal revealed, “It was all her, she wrote every word of it, it came together very quickly.”

They said: "It allowed her to speak directly to the public who, overwhelmingly, have always been with her and her family and who don’t buy into the noise and gossip.

Kate went up against her husband Prince William to make her cancer diagnosis public in an attempt to uphold honesty and integrity that she believed she owed to her fans.

“A written statement, she felt, would be too jarring. It was about people seeing her, and her reassuring people that she was positive about it,” the friend continued.

“Knowing it was news that was going to shock people, she wanted to do it as compassionately as possible. When things are really tough, that gratitude to the public for their support is their mantra,” they added.