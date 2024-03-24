Olivia Colman candidly talks about pay disparity in Hollywood

Olivia Colman claims that if she were an actor, she would be paid "f**k of a lot more," while speaking openly about the salary gap in Hollywood.



When the actress-producer recently appeared on CNN's The Amanpour Hour, she talked candidly about the compensation disparities she has seen in the film and television industries.

“Don’t get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences,” The Crown actress said. “And actually, that hasn’t been true for decades but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts.”

After that, host Christiane Amanpour questioned Colman about whether she had experienced salary inequality personally, even though she is an Oscar-winning actress who has been in numerous hit films, such as The Favourite, Hearstopper, The Father, and The Lost Daughter.

“I’m very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I’d be earning a f**k of a lot more than I am,” she said in response. “I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000 percent difference.”