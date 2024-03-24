Prince William opposed Kate Middleton's public cancer announcement

Prince William was not present beside Kate Middleton as she shared her cancer diagnosis

Prince William was reluctant to let wife Kate Middleton unveil her diagnosis with cancer to the rest of the world.



The Princess of Wales broke months-long silence on her health condition with the announcement of her recent diagnosis via a video message televised on BBC earlier this week.

Speaking to The Times, a close friend of the couple revealed that the Prince of Wales was initially against the idea of Kate letting the world in on their personal struggles.

However, he came to terms with it, giving into the firmness of the future Queen of England’s decision.

“She did it with his full support and advice, he joined all the conversations around it,” they said.

“On every level he wishes she didn’t have to do it. But it was her decision, it wasn’t begrudged and he fully supported it,” the pal of the Waleses shared.

Kate sparked speculations about her marriage with Prince William after she made the shock announcement without him by his side.

A royal source claimed that the princess “didn’t need anyone sitting next to her” as “this was [Kate] as a strong woman sharing an innately strong message to the nation.”

“He has been supporting her and the family in the background,” they added to the outlet.