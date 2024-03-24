Bianca Censori's 'worried' father set to confront Kanye West

Bianca Censori's father, Leo Censori, is all set to confront Kanye West about his daughter's well-being, claimed a Tarot card reader.

It is pertinent to mention that since the rapper's marriage to the Australian beauty in 2020, the couple made head-turning public appearances.

From wearing racy outfits to sharing pictures and videos of those inappropriate looks on social media, Bianca and Kanye found themselves in the middle of controversies.

Now, the architectural designer's dad raised serious concerns about his daughter's marriage with the rapper.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman told The Mirror that Leo wants 'reassurance' of Bianca's comfort from the rapper. She pulled out different Tarot cards to analyse the situation.

Inbaal claimed that the model "hasn't been talking to her father of late. She's been unavailable for conversations and catch-ups for a very long time, and to her dad, this felt like torture."



The expert added that Leo is extremely "worried" for Bianca and fears that she "might be engaging in harmful behaviours."

While reading the 4 of Wands Tarot card, Inbaal shared, "It shows that her father will take action. Whether it's a face-to-face meeting or a Zoom with Kanye, Bianca's father will ask for reassurance, and then receive it."