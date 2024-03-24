Sydney Sweeney talks her mind about 'Immaculate' ending

Sydney Sweeney had a particular ending in mind for her first psychological horror movie, Immaculate.



The 26-year-old actress, who is also the film's producer and lead actor, recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she had one important request when filming the picture.

"My big thing was, by the end of the movie, I just wanted to be drenched in blood," she said and mentioned Ready or Not and Carrie as examples of her inspiration.

Sydney continued, "I love those moments where, at the end of the film, you have the female badass that just went through the wringer and takes it all at the end."

The director, Michael Mohan, with whom she had previously collaborated on the 2018 TV series Everything Sucks! and the feature The Voyeurs, 2021, had resolved to strike a "great balance between moments of levity and moments that they really wanted to go for."

"I am a big fan of all types of horror genres, and I really wanted something that had a bit of a mixture of everything. I love jump scares, so I pushed for a lot of jump scares in the movie,” the Euphoria actor explained.

Sydney continued, “Mike likes a lot of psychological thrillers, so a lot of the longer, more thrilling psychological shots were from him. So it was just a mixture of all of our favourite loves from horror films, and then creatively what's fun and interesting and exciting and pushes the boundaries to do."