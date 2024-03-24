Prince William, Kate Middleton issue joint statement after major news

Prince William and Kate Middleton are touched by the love and support they have received from around the world following the revelation on Friday.

On Saturday, a Kensington Palace spokesperson shared a statement with People Magazine that “the Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message.”

The statement continued, “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

The Princess of Wales on Friday had finally broken her silence on her health condition and months of absence in a video message, revealing that she was diagnosed with cancer.

While the royal did not specify exactly what kind of cancer, she explained that following the post-operative tests done after her abdominal surgery “found cancer had been present.”

Kate dubbed it as a “huge shock” but reassured the public that she is “well” and “getting stronger every day.”

Following Kate’s statement, a Kensington Palace spokesperson also stated that no further private medical information will be shared as the Princess has “a right to medical privacy, as we all do.”