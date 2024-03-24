King Charles did not leave Kate Middleton 'suffering alone' in hospital

Kate is now on a path to recovery as she continues a course of chemotherapy

King Charles remained with Kate Middleton while she was in the hospital, ensuring she wasn't alone during her suffering.

While undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate at the London Clinic, Charles was observed visiting his daughter-in-law, Princess Kate, as she recuperated from significant abdominal surgery in January.

The revelation of the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis has stunned the world, particularly since Buckingham Palace had disclosed King Charles' own battle with cancer just months prior.

Kate's diagnosis emerged subsequent to tests conducted after her abdominal surgery, revealing the presence of cancer.

The news, which the Princess delivered herself from Windsor via a video on March 22, came amid speculation and outlandish rumours regarding Kate's lengthy absence from the public eye following her operation.

She has started "preventative chemotherapy" and wishes for privacy as she focuses on getting better, and being there for her young family.

A senior royal source said: "“There is a very strong relationship between their majesties and the Waleses. They are very close, even more so at the moment."

Meanwhile, a source close to King Charles told The Sunday Times: “The King has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position. When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”

Despite two major health crises rocking the Royal family, the rest of the members have still kept up with their public duties.

Earlier this week, Prince William visited Sheffield on a trip related to his project on ending homelessness in five years. This was despite knowing his wife had cancer - a tough time for him and the family.