How are Kate Middleton's parents Carole, Michael treating daughter in crisis?

Kate Middleton's beloved family is poised to come together in support of Princess Kate in the wake of the royal's cancer diagnosis.



The 42-year-old Princess of Wales revealed that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after undergoing significant abdominal surgery in January.

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her siblings Pippa and James, have been providing assistance and encouragement to the royal's recuperation at her residence in Windsor, located near their own residences.

In a video statement released on Friday, Kate said: "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Kate was recently papped with her mother, Carole, in a car, which was her first sighting since Christmas Day in 2023.

Carole and her husband Michael, 74, are known for their hands-on approach to being grandparents.

Kate's parents have been "brilliant", according to friends, at helping with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They were a key part of Prince George's upbringing, with William and Kate immediately travelling to Bucklebury a day after leaving the Lindo Wing.

Meanwhile, Kate is famously close to her sister Pippa and chose her as a bridesmaid when she married Prince William in 2011.

She also relied on Pippa for her outing to Wimbledon with Meghan Markle in 2019.



