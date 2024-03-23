Christina Perri reveals her 'must-watch' fantasy series

Christina Perri acknowledged her admiration for the highly regarded fantasy series and disclosed that she frequently watches the film.



The Jar of Hearts singer acknowledged being a Twi-hard—a nickname for a fan of the Twilight series—and that she had rewatched the show in an interview with People magazine.

“Any time they're ever on TV, you know I'm not changing the channel. Any hotel I go to, I'm passing through, and it's on? I'm like, 'It’s a must!'” she noted.

When asked when she had last seen the full pentalogy, the singer replied, "I watched all of them during the pandemic," and she shouted, "They are my people!"

Five films in the Twilight Saga movie series are based on Stephanie Meyer's books. In the well-known movies, Kristen Stewart plays Bella, while Robert Pattinson plays the vampire Edward and Taylor Lautner plays the werewolf Jacob.

Regarding Perri's involvement with the series, she wrote the popular song A Thousand Years for the film's second-to-last chapter, Breaking Dawn - Part 1.

During its world premiere in 2012, she noted, “I fell in love with the love story between Edward and Bella”, she explained to Yahoo! Movies before weighing in on her contribution to the film.

"I had so much fun and everyone knows how much I love Twilight... I was just one of the Twi-hards in that moment."