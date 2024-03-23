Kate Middleton delayed cancer announcement for 'heartbreaking' reason

Kate Middleton held back news of her cancer for her kids

Princess Kate and Prince William held off on informing the world about the former’s cancer diagnosis until their kids were out from school for Easter holidays.

Royal expert Gertrude Daly claimed in a conversation with the Daily Star that the couple was concerned about their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, being subjected to gossip at school should they have announced the news prior.

The Princess of Wales came forward with her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer, putting an end to months-long speculations, in a video message on Friday via BBC.

The expert said: "Princess Kate’s cancer announcement is obviously very heartbreaking to hear. And I think the whole Royal Family will be devastated by the news.

“[Kate and William] waited to tell their children and the public until after their children began their school holiday. That way, they could ensure the children were not subjected to gossip at school,” Gertrude continued.

“Kate has only been able to start her cancer treatment recently as she first had to recover from the abdominal surgery,” she added.

In the video spanning over two minutes, the future Queen of England revealed how they broke the news to their children.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” she said.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits,” Kate added.