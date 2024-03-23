Kate Middleton’s uncle pulls out of reality show after her cancer news

Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, announced that he will not be attending the Celebrity Big Brother final following the news of his niece’s cancer diagnosis.

The UK businessman took to X, formerly Twitter, to make the announcement of exiting Celebrity Big Brother.

“Following today’s news, I will not be attending tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother final,” he wrote in the tweet. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow Housemates and to everyone involved in the making of this brilliant show. I hope you all enjoy your special night.”

In another tweet, Goldsmith also revealed that he was not aware of the news until recently.

“As many will have seen, I am featured in Saturday’s ‘Times Magazine.’ This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate,” Goldsmith wrote.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article.”

He also added that the announcement from Kate “draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies” about her health and absence from the public.

He ended his message with, “Let’s give Kate, William & the children time and show some love back.”