Kanye West hugs Kim Kardashian while supporting son Saint at game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite at son Saint's basketball game

Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian got together Friday evening at their son Saint's basketball game, and seemed on pretty good terms.



According to Daily Mail, Kim, 43 was seen donning a white Balenciaga look, accessorising the ensemble with a black baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Kanye, 46 fashioned an all-black ensemble.

The exes were seen in casual attires, with Kardashian wearing a fitted, crew neck white T-shirt tucked into baggy sweatpants and West in a hooded sweatshirt.

At the sporting event, the rapper-tuned designer and the reality star put up a united front, with the former seen hugging the latter with one arm, which can be seen in pictures obtained by the outlet.

Kim wore her long jet black hair in two braids on either side of her head, coming out from beneath her cap. She complimented her drawstring lounge pants with a pair of clunky grey and white trainers.

The mogul also fashioned a white Balenciaga purse on her shoulder that had chain straps in silver tones. She clutched her black-encased iPhone while showing off her distinctive short, nude manicure.

Kim was also seen donning oval-shaped, sporty, metallic sunglasses during the outing.

Kanye, who came out without his wife Bianca Censori, was also wearing black shades, with a T-shirt under his sweatshirt and and a pair of black Nike sneakers

The YZY designer had black gloves on his hands and showed off a low haircut and full beard.