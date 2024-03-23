Millie Bobby Brown’s marriage to get officiated by Stranger Things co-star

Millie Bobby Brown’s marriage Jake Bongiovi to be officiated co-star Matthew Modine

Millie Bobby Brown’s marriage to Jon Bovi’s son Jake Bongiovi will be officiated by the actress’s Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine.



Modine portrays the character Dr Martin Brenner, the "Papa" of Brown's character Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi hit series.

"I have one of those licences to get people married, and Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea," Modine told Access Daily, as per BBC.

He revealed that he is already done writing the vows, and that the couple "loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife"..

The 65-year-old also shared he had only officiated one wedding ceremony before, but it was "such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony".

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in 2023, after starting to date in 2021.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," Brown announced, posting a picture of herself with Bongiovi at that time.

There has been no news of the date of the wedding, yet.